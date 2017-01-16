1,000 San Diegans pay tribute to Dr. King at the “All Peoples Celebration”

by Amy DuPont

BALBOA PARK-More than 1,000 San Diegans paid tribute to Doctor King at the 29th annual “All Peoples Celebration”.

The theme of this year’s event is “ignite change”. Organizers are asking San Diegans to ignite change from a place of love and not hate and move boldly towards a vision of a city, country, and world were all people can achieve their full potential.

Congressman Scott Peters says in this time of political uncertainty we need to follow Doctor King’s example by honoring civil and human rights.

Alliance San Diego organized Monday’s event. Some 40 other local non-profits were also on hand to encourage San Deigans to get involved or volunteer with a charity they believe in.