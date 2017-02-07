Cheeto shaped like Harambe sold for almost 100k

(CNN) – In the 26th century BC, the Egyptians constructed the Great Pyramid of Giza, an architectural marvel that would remain the tallest structure in the world for millennia, and still stands to this day.

In 1499 AD, Michelangelo completed the Pieta, a transcendent marriage of classical ideals and divine imagination long considered one of the finest works ever freed from stone.

In 2017, a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto that looks like a dead gorilla was put up for sale on the internet.

Well, we had a good run.

We’re going to choose NOT to believe the Cheeto — which “looks like Harambe the Gorilla” in the way any given Cheeto looks like anything — sold for almost $100,000 after a 132-episode bidding war.