The 12 weirdest insomnia cures

(as voted on by respondents to a Calm.com poll)

Rank Insomnia Cure

1. Rubbing dog’s earwax on your teeth

2. Eating sea slug entrails before bed

3. Drinking a potion containing the bile of a castrated boar

4. Rubbing dormouse/field mouse fat on the s oles of your feet

5. Lathering your hair in yellow soap

6. Eating fried lettuce before bed

7. Drinking a brew of lettuce opium

8. Eating a raw onion before bed

9. Pointing your bed northwards

10. Watching a video of a crossword puzzle tournament

11. Curling and uncurling your toes

12. Drinking cinnamon and banana and tea

The idea that smearing your teeth with the earwax of a dog would cure insomnia is credited to Gerolamo Cardano, a 15th century doctor and mathematician in Renaissance Italy whose other credits included being a founder of probability theory.

The Japanese folk remedy of eating sea slug entrails befo re bed r anked a close second in the survey of 4,279 Americans and Britons conducted by pollsters on behalf of the meditation app, Calm.com

“Insomnia may be a modern epidemic but it’s far from a new problem,” says Alex Tew, co-founder of Calm. “Everyone from the ancient Egyptians to our medieval ancestors had their own cures.”

