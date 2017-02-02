#92YorkiesNow123: Adoption applications now open!

SAN DIEGO, CA: — During the past week, San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement division rescued more than 120 Yorkie and Yorkie mix-breed dogs from the home of an elderly couple in Poway.

San Diego Humane Society initially removed 92 dogs that were being kept in unsanitary conditions within a house in a residential neighborhood on Friday, Jan. 20. An additional 29 Yorkie mix-breed dogs were seized from the same hoarder house in Poway on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The owners hid the remaining dogs at an off-site location and San Diego Humane Society was alerted to the additional dogs by an anonymous tip.

San Diego Humane Society’s professional veterinary medical team has examined the dogs for issues associated with animals living in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions and treated them accordingly. All the Yorkies have been evaluated medically and behaviorally, and they have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, groomed and received some dental care. Now more than 80 of these dogs are ready to find new homes.

Adoption Applications are Now Open:

Due to the high volume of interest, San Diego Humane Society is now accepting applications to adopt these dogs. Interested adopters can submit an adoption application starting today through 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 here. All applications will be reviewed and, of those approved, adopters will be selected via lottery. Adopters will be contacted individually to schedule appointments to complete the adoption. By doing this, we can ensure applicants have equal opportunity to adopt the Yorkies, make the whole adoption process better for interested adopters, and most importantly, we can avoid overwhelming the dogs.