16 wanted for stealing $150k worth of merchandise from Neiman Marcus

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Western Division are asking for assistance from the public to help identify and locate multiple suspects wanted for burglarizing the Neiman Marcus store at the Fashion Valley Mall.

Today, March 17th, at 3:20 a.m., a suspect used an unknown tool to break the glass door of Neiman Marcus. This suspect along with 15 other suspects ran into the store and stole various high-end purses. All of the suspects left the store through the broken glass door and left the ares in multiple vehicles. The total loss of merchandise is estimated at $100,000 to $150,000.

Description of suspects: The were all wear black clothes with black hoods and their faces covered.

Suspects vehicles: Their were five different vehicles, white SUV (possibly Chevy Tahoe with tinted windows and black rims, a late model silver Ford Taurus, two unknown red 4-door sedans and one unknown grey 4-door sedan. All of the vehicles had paper plates.

Anyone with information call SDPD’s Western Division at (619) 692-3400 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580 8477. Crime stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org