16 year-old victim identified thanks to the public and social media posts

by Pete Carrillo

San Diego Police announced a 16 year-old victim has been identified and his family has been reunited with him in the hospital after he was identified with the help of the public and social media posts. Police had sought the public’s assistance in identifying the young bicyclist after he was struck by a vehicle on Christmas eve. The victim had remained in the hospital unconscious and the driver of the vehicle had been arrested and booked in jail for suspicion of driving under the influence. Police have not released the teens name to the public but he now has his family by his side in the hospital thanks to the social media posts and tips from the pubic.

San Diego Police Lieutenant Scott M. Wahl said, “We want to thank the community and the media for all their help in getting the word out tonight. We have been able to identify the young man and notify some of his family members who are with him tonight. We ask that you keep them in your prayers. Due to his age we are not releasing his name.”