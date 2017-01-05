Water main break in North Park

by Gary Buzel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A water main break in a North Park neighborhood early

today sent a deluge of water through the streets and flooded some area homes.

A 30-inch cast iron water main broke in the North Park Community Park

near the intersection of Polk Avenue and Oregon Street, according to city

officials. San Diego police subsequently closed off Idaho Street between

University and Polk avenues, University Avenue between Idaho and Arizona

streets, and Lincoln Avenue between Idaho and Hamilton streets.

Personnel from the local chapter of the American Red Cross were sent to

the area to assist residents immediately affected by the flooding. A temporary

evacuation point was set up at the North Park Community Adult Center at the

corner of Howard Avenue and Idaho Street.

Public Utilities Department workers had the water shut off by about 5:30

a.m., city spokesman Arian Collins said.

Collins said the extent of the water damage to area homes was not yet

known. Those whose properties were damaged can file a claim with the city’s

Risk Management Department online at sandiego.gov/riskmanagment.

No one in the area was left without running water because the main did

not directly connect to meters, but some customers may temporarily have low

water pressure, Collins said.

It was not immediately known how long repairs would take, he said.