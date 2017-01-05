Water main break in North Park
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A water main break in a North Park neighborhood early
today sent a deluge of water through the streets and flooded some area homes.
A 30-inch cast iron water main broke in the North Park Community Park
near the intersection of Polk Avenue and Oregon Street, according to city
officials. San Diego police subsequently closed off Idaho Street between
University and Polk avenues, University Avenue between Idaho and Arizona
streets, and Lincoln Avenue between Idaho and Hamilton streets.
Personnel from the local chapter of the American Red Cross were sent to
the area to assist residents immediately affected by the flooding. A temporary
evacuation point was set up at the North Park Community Adult Center at the
corner of Howard Avenue and Idaho Street.
Public Utilities Department workers had the water shut off by about 5:30
a.m., city spokesman Arian Collins said.
Collins said the extent of the water damage to area homes was not yet
known. Those whose properties were damaged can file a claim with the city’s
Risk Management Department online at sandiego.gov/riskmanagment.
No one in the area was left without running water because the main did
not directly connect to meters, but some customers may temporarily have low
water pressure, Collins said.
It was not immediately known how long repairs would take, he said.