by Erika Cervantes

(San Diego) The storm that hit San Diego on Friday brought flash flooding conditions to several areas. With water moving so fast, lifeguards rescued more than a dozen people trapped in their cars.

The San Diego River swelled out its banks Friday evening near Camino Del Rio North and Ward Road. One driver ignored the barricades warning that the street was flooded and got stuck.

“Moving water, even standing water if you drive in it and it’s above your exhaust pipe, you’re going to stall out,” says SDFD Lifeguard River Rescue Team member Sgt. Bob Albers.

The driver tried several times to make through the water but her car wasn’t moving. Instead of waiting for help, she got out of the car and walked through the water. Something lifeguards say is extremely dangerous.

“Stay in your car, because you’re lighter than your car,” adds Sgt. Albers, “Once you get out into that moving water, it’s going to take you away.”

Several cars parked in the area were swallowed by the river. One car even had branches stuck on it, showing how high the water was at one point. Even with all the damaged cars, a tow truck tried to tow one of them. However, the driver didn’t make it very far and managed to back out of the water.

“Low profile cars don’t do well, even high profile cars don’t do well because it doesn’t take more than a foot of water to pick up a vehicle and move it,” says Sgt. Albers.

If a police officer does catch you ignoring or moving barricades to drive through a flooded street, you’ll a get ticket.