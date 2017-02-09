Business taking off for marijuana-themed companies in San Diego

SORRENTO VALLEY- Entrepreneurs eager to cash in on the cannabis industry are coming to San Diego. A local startup accelerator is helping the pot-themed companies grow their business here in Southern California. Canopy San Diego’s first class graduated this week.

All of the entrepreneurs are educated, seasoned professionals who left the traditional marketplace for the cannabis industry. The first Canopy San Diego class includes a former TV news room employee, retail software engineers, even a former law enforcement agent. Most became interested in cannabis long before adult use became legal this fall.

California is the largest medical marijuana market in the nation and industry leaders expect the market to double over the next 2-3 years with recreational use. Just like any other industry, growers and sellers need tech support. Many of these eight start-ups have developed software for tracking sales, inventory, and client data. Others have created soil additives and cannabis carrying cases.

The first class of start-ups even includes a digital news network. Jeremy O’Keefe left the retail clothing industry one year ago to develop Yobi; cloud-based, cannabis store management program. Jeremy says he’s been pleasantly surprised by investor interest. “Overwhelmingly, mostly by CPA’s that are happy there is no longer a lot of manual entry for invoicing. They are really excited about that.”

Over the last 16 weeks Canopy San Diego mentors helped the new CEO’s create a cannabis business model and product pitch. Some of the start-ups are now testing their products. All eight are wooing investors. Canopy San Diego is recruiting another class. The business accelerator only works with start-ups that provide tech support, services, and accessories to dispensaries; not actual growers or sellers. The next cohort will start in March.