$1M Settlement For Family Of Mexican National Who Died After Confrontation with Border Agents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A $1 million settlement was tentatively approved today

in a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a Mexican man who died in 2010

following a confrontation with Border Patrol agents at the San Ysidro Port of

Entry.

The settlement will be divided among the five children of Anastasio

Hernandez Rojas, said Magistrate Judge Louisa Porter.

The judge told two of the victim’s children to use the money wisely.

“He (your father) came to this country to improve his life,” the judge

said, telling the children that he would want them to use the money to have a

good life.

The judge said final approval would come as soon as questions about a

potential probate account were answered.

Hernandez Rojas and his brother were caught trying to illegally enter

the United States near Otay Mesa on May 28, 2010.

According to the lawsuit, a Border agent threw Hernandez Rojas against a

wall and kicked his legs apart, striking metal pins in his ankle from an old

accident.

Hernandez Rojas was transported back to the border and a struggle

ensued, according to the lawsuit.

Authorities said Hernandez Rojas resisted their efforts to restrain him,

but according to the lawsuit, the victim was grabbed from behind and hit with

batons, then held face down and had an agent kneel on his back.

Agents said the victim resisted and kicked at them as they tried to

arrest him.

According to the lawsuit, a backup officer fired a Taser at Hernandez

Rojas and different officers held him down.

Hernandez Rojas stopped breathing and died two days later at a hospital.

An autopsy showed that several factors contributed to a fatal heart

attack, and that the victim wouldn’t have died if he hadn’t been under the

influence of methamphetamine, the Justice Department said.

A federal investigation concluded in November 2015 that no criminal

charges would be brought against the agents involved.