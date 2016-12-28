2017 San Diego International Auto Show opens Thursday

Show occupies more than 525,000 square feet, features more than 400-vehicles

by John Carroll

The cars, trucks and much more are ready to go. The San Diego International Auto Show opens on Thursday morning at 10:00. The folks who put on the Auto Show said this year’s event is bigger and better than ever.

In the video version of this story, you’ll see a view of the Auto Show that is exclusive to CW6. Reporter and Drone Pilot Gary Buzel buzzed the floor on Wednesday to give us a bird’s eye view. It’s a good way to visualize that this year’s show stretches a half-mile and features more than 400-vehicles and displays.

On the floor, Wednesday was spent putting on the finishing touches, from laying the carpet to just about everything else you could think of.

“It’s the only place where you can see every make, every model of every vehicle, talk to product specialists who are very well-educated about the cars and it’s a non-selling environment,” said Auto Show Director Kevin Leap.

Non-selling, which means you can take your time opening doors, sitting in seats, dreaming of being the proud owner of something like the stunning new Volvo S-90 or the stately new Lincoln Continental. But there’s more to the Auto Show than just autos.

“There’s a lot of simulators that people can come and drive and it’s a car thing,” Leap said. In the case of the Acura NSX, a super-car thing! Most of us won’t be getting behind the wheel of this beast anytime soon, but there’s this simulator to take you there in a virtual way. Pretty cool, and speaking of cool, be sure to check out this Lincoln Navigator Concept. Two words: jaw dropping!

“We also have Camp Jeep which is a 35,000 square foot off-road course inside the Convention Center where people can drive up hills that will scare the heck out of you,” Leap said.

And there’s Camp Jeep for kids, which won’t scare the heck out of them.

If electric is your thing, there is the Eco-Center where all the electrics are gathered together in one place.

There are vehicles that are just now hitting showroom floors. The new Chevy Bolt, the automaker’s introduction to the entirely electric market. And the Toyota Mirai, the first mass-produced fuel-cell vehicle. If you want one, be ready to fork over more than $57,000 for this baby.

Finally, you could call it the over-the-top part of the show, the show calls it the Wawanesa Exotics Vault, where you can get up close and personal with everything from gold-wrapped Ferraris to lowrider version of a San Diego P.D. cruiser!

The show opens to the public at 10am Thursday. It goes five days this year, right through next Monday. For more info like admission cost, hours, etc. check out this link: www.sdautoshow.com