2017 turns into the 6th year of drought in California

by CW6 News Team

2017 Drought

(CW6 San Diego) – California’s snow fall was measured for the first time this year. Turns out, snow levels are half as normal.

The data collected shows that California is going into it’s 6th year of drought.

Snow is a crucial component. It provides up to about a third of California’s drinking water, farming and wild life.

The San Diego region’s rainfall is above average and has done a good job to conserve water. This is a good sign.

If it is dry in northern California, southern California will prosper due to it’s back up supplies.

California should be out of the drought by July 2017.