2CELLOS Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to see 2CELLOS live at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Tuesday, July 18th! Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show.

An international sensation since their unique video version of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” rocked YouTube with millions of hits in 2011, the Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser have created three high-energy albums for Sony Music Masterworks. Score finds them exploring a more traditional sound-world. Joining them here – to provide the ideal aural backdrop to their virtuosity – is the London Symphony Orchestra, with conductor/arranger Robin Smith at the helm. Sulic and Hauser also co-produced Score with Nick Patrick (Jackie Evancho, Il Divo, Placido Domingo).

2CELLOS – THE SCORE TOUR

Tuesday, July 18th, 2017

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at San Diego State University

Tickets on sale Friday, January 20th at Ticketmaster.com.

