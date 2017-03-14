3.6 magnitude earthquake northeast of Ocotillo Wells

Kelsey Meksto

OCOTILLO WELLS (CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 and an epicenter eight miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells was recorded today by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 10:14 a.m. in an area seven miles southwest of Salton City in Imperial County and 71 miles east-northeast of San Diego, according to the USGS.

The quake was at the southern end of the San Jacinto fault, according to seismologist Lucy Jones.

No damage was reported.

