3 Congress members plan to hold town hall meetings Saturday

(SAN DIEGO) – Three Congress members, Rep. Susan Davis, Congressman Duncan Hunter and Rep. Darrell Issa, plan to hold Town Hall meetings this Saturday, March 11th.

Congressman Darrell Issa

2,000 voters in California’s 49th Congressional District will be gathering in Oceanside, CA for the first scheduled, in-person Town Hall with Congressman Darrell Issa since 2009. This announcement follows months of constituent requests to meet with Issa in person, and a citizen-planned Town Hall on February 21st that he refused to attend (over 2,000 constituents were in attendance).

The first meeting is at 8:30 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m., both at the Junior Seau Recreation Center. Registration is required online.

Rep. Susan Davis

More than 1,000 people have RSVP’d for the Town Hall meeting with Rep. Susan Davis, which has reached capacity.

The Town Hall meeting will be held in Montezuma Hall at San Diego State University (SDSU) within the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. 6075 Aztec Circle Drive, San Diego, CA 92182, Room Number 290, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Congressman Duncan Hunter

Peaceful counter-protests will be held at Congressman Duncan Hunter’s town hall meeting on March 11th. Counter-protestors represent grassroots constituents who are fed-up with liberals causing trouble and raising raucous at Town Hall meetings across the country. The protests will be peaceful, but firm.

The protests and Town Hall meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Ramona Mainstage. A crowd is expected, with some arriving as early as 7 a.m.