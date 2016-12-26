31 cars at Oceanside car dealership vandalized.

Estimates are 300k to 400K in damage was done.

by John Carroll

A major car dealership in Oceanside is coming to grips with a devastating act of vandalism. Late on Christmas Eve, someone walked onto the lot of Mossy Nissan/Infiniti and began slashing tires, keying cars and stabbing right through the metal on hoods.

“Looking around at the damage, I was, I was stunned at how much damage was done,” said Sean Hogan, the Executive General Manager of Mossy Nissan/Infiniti of Oceanside.

31-brand new Infinitis, attacked by someone who by the looks of it was armed with a knife. Hoods punctured, tires slashed, Infiniti logos ripped right off. These are expensive vehicles, ranging in price from 40-thousand up to near 70-thousand dollars. So, the pricetag on the damage is staggering.

“We’re talking probably 300 or 400-thousand dollars worth of damage here. This is somebody or people that have definitely conducted a deliberate intentional act of destruction,” Hogan said.

Almost half of the dealership’s sellable Infiniti inventory, wiped out and much of it was caught on surveillance video. Most of the vehicles attacked are in a dark part of the lot, but you can clearly see a person walking around, stabbing violently at the cars and SUVs. The damage to every one of these 31-vehicles means they cannot be sold before undergoing some expensive repairs.

“You have some of these cars where every single body panel has been damaged, I mean where the whole car has to be put back together on the outside body. Electronics were ripped out, sensors, these cars, some of them almost destroyed,” said Hogan.

It’s way too early to know who is responsible for this, but Sean Hogan said the dealership is engaged in what he called bitter labor negotiations with their mechanics union. “There were some threats that have been made and you know unfortunately we got up this morning and woke up to this after the holiday, but we really don’t know if it’s them… we really don’t know,” he said.

What they do know is even with insurance, they are going to take a major hit, a hit that will affect everyone who works here from the people that wash the cars right up through upper management.

“We don’t know where this is gonna go, how much is going to be covered, how much is not, but it will be expensive,” Hogan said.

Mossy is offering a 10-thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for this. The dealership still does have half of their Infiniti stock and they expect Infiniti will send them more very soon. They are still open for business on what is traditionally a very busy week for car sales.