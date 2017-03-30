35,000 Survivors Of Torture From All Over The World Live In San Diego

Thousands of people are trying to get help from a non-profit called "Survivors of Torture."

Elizabeth Terrazas, MPH with Survivors of Torture speaks with CW6’s Neda Iranpour about the thousands of people who are in San Diego seeking help and asylum. She explains how this non-profit works to create a home for the many victims who come from all parts of the world. Take a listen to the above interview.

And, to find out more about Survivors of Torture, click HERE.