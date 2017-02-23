3rd Annual Disaster Preparedness Academy helps businesses prepare for and recover from emergencies

SAN DIEGO, CALIF., February 23, 2017—Disaster can, and do, strike unexpectedly. Nearly 40 percent of small businesses never reopen their doors after a major disaster and 74 percent of small businesses don’t have a disaster recovery plan.

On March 3, 2017, the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties, in partnership with the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, will host the third annual Disaster Preparedness Academy (DPA) to help local businesses increase their resiliency following disasters.

Members of the American Red Cross Business Leadership Council and other community experts and instructors will outline an effective active threat response, run through emergency drill scenarios and share the latest information on cybersecurity, among other topics.

“Fires, floods, earthquakes, terrorism, active shooters, hackers, and more – these are just some of the types of disasters that businesses must be prepared to face,” said Bill Earley, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties. “Businesses of all shapes and sizes can attend this year’s DPA to become better equipped to face emergencies. The steps we take today have a direct impact on how resilient we are tomorrow.”

The mission of the DPA is to provide information to the community regarding emergency preparedness planning, mitigation, response and recovery. The DPA caters to a wide audience including businesses, schools, government entities, faith-based and non-profit organizations and more.

“Many business executives are prone to ignoring disaster recovery planning because disaster seems like such an unlikely event,” said Jerry Sanders, President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber. “It’s important for every business to have a plan in place to protect employees, lessen the financial impact of the disaster, and re-open the business quickly to support economic recovery in the community.”

This year’s top DPA sponsors include: Chevron Corporation, San Diego Regional Airport Authority, SDG&E, Wells Fargo, San Diego Business Journal, Qualcomm, Barney & Barney, AT&T and San Diego State University.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SDG&E Energy Innovation Center. For online registration, visit sdchamber.org/disasterpreparedness2017. For questions about registration, contact Katie Tran at ktran@sdchamber.org or 619-544-1370.