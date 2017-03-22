5 ways to make your allergies worse

Your sneezes, coughs and sniffles may have started sooner than ever before this year thanks to a freakishly warm winter that caused flowers, trees and plants to bloom weeks earlier than expected. That yellow blanket of pollen outside developed faster and thicker this year because of the earlier arrival of those spring-like temps and the early warmth could make for a very long pollen season, especially for people who suffer from horrible seasonal allergies.

That’s why doctors at American Family Care, with clinics in your area, have identified the Top 5 Habits That Make Your Allergies Worse. These habits can also aggravate symptoms if you’ve never had allergies before.

“More and more people come in thinking they have a cold, but in many cases it is an allergy attack, even if they’ve never had allergies before,” says Dr. Jeremy Allen, a board certified family practitioner at American Family Care, the nation’s leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care with a facility in your area. Visits by allergy sufferers are increasing at AFC clinics, and many of those patients’ everyday habits are actually making their allergies worse.

Top 5 Ways to Make Your Allergies Worse:

1. Drinking Alcohol: An extra glass of wine at dinner could irritate existing allergies. A Danish study found every additional alcoholic drink in a week, increased the risk of seasonal allergies by 3 percent. The researchers suspect the bacteria and yeast in the alcohol produce histamines and cause a stuffy nose or itchy eyes.

2. Making your bed: Dust mites love to put down roots in bedding and mattresses. AFC physicians say at night, while you sleep, moisture from body sweat helps keep the little critters alive. When you make your bed in the morning, you are tucking in those pesky bugs, so they cannot escape. Airing out your sheets can make it harder for allergens and bedbugs to stay alive.

3. Wearing contact lenses: In some cases, AFC doctors say lenses can trap pollen against the surface of the eye. This can be an even bigger issue for anyone who is already suffering from red, itchy eye triggered by seasonal allergies.

4. Eating certain fruits and vegetables: We are raised to think eating our veggies is good for us. Researchers with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America found proteins in certain foods can cause ragweed sufferers to end up with an itchy mouth. The experts say bananas, melons as well as tomatoes can cause a cross-reaction.

5. Using the dishwasher: A Swedish study published in the journal Pediatrics found children do not develop as many allergies if they eat off a hand washed dishes rather than plates or bowls cleaned in a dishwasher. Researchers found automated dishwashers kill so much bacteria children cannot build up an immunity.

“It is always best to get checked out by a physician so you know exactly what kind of condition you are dealing with because a battle with seasonal allergies can last as long as there is exposure,” says Allen.

“People with allergies are more likely to suffer from sinus problems because their nasal and sinus tissues swell as they breathe dust, pollen or smoke. The average wait time to see a specialist is 20 days. When an allergy attack hits people want relief right away. That’s why urgent cares like ours are open seven days a week as the go-to solution for allergy care.”

Photo Credit: Readers Digest