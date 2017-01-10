More than 50 goats seized from property in Jamul, several dead

by Kelsey Meksto

BONITA (CNS) – More than 50 goats seized from a property in Jamul where several others were found dead are now in the care of a county animal shelter in Bonita.

Animal control officers sent Monday to the property, the address of which was not immediately available, found nine dead goats they suspected starved to death, another goat they said may not survive and dozens more that were either thin or severely underweight. Some of the animals had symptoms of

respiratory infections and had overgrown hooves, according to the county.

Officers ultimately seized 52 goats. Authorities saidsome were pregnant and one gave birth while en route to the shelter.

County officials said veterinary staffers were evaluating the goats and will provide medical attention. The animals will also be put on a diet to bring them back up to the proper weight.

The owner of the property where the goats were found, whose name was not immediately available, may face criminal charges, according to county officials.

Video May Be Graphic