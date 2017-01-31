$6k worth of Girl Scout cookies burned in garage fire, no one injured

by Kelsey Meksto

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A fire that began in a garage attached to a Chula Vista home displaced a family of five and burned about 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies today, but no one was injured.

The two adults and three teenagers who live in the home on East L Street near Agua Tibia Avenue were able to safely escape with a pet dog as the fire ignited for unknown reasons around 4:50 a.m.

Responding firefighters were able to corral the family’s two cats into a bedroom while suppression efforts were underway, Chula Vista Battalion Chief Jeff Peter said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the garage and spread to the attic before it was extinguished, Peter said. A damage estimate was not immediately released.

Peter said the family would likely be displaced “for several weeks, if not more,” and reminded people to make sure the smoke detectors in their homes are in working order.

Statement from Girl Scouts San Diego:

We were very sorry to hear of the fire that extensively damaged the Chula Vista home of a dedicated Girl Scout family, and are extremely thankful to learn that no one was injured.

Our staff reached out to them this morning to express our concerns and offer assistance. We assured them that we are here to support them in any way possible. We will replace the cookies, and the family will not be held responsible for the loss.

Gofundme