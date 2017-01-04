I-805 East Palomar Street direct access ramp In Chula Vista opens to traffic

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO—The Interstate 805 (I-805) East Palomar Street Direct Access Ramp (DAR) in Chula Vista opened to traffic this morning providing carpool/High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) users direct access to the I-805 carpool/HOV lanes. Motorists can now enter and exit the HOV lanes from East Palomar Street, improving safety, reducing congestion, enhancing traffic flow, and increasing travel time reliability for all freeway travelers.

The DAR can be accessed via East Palomar Street between Raven and Nacion avenues. Carpool/HOV users include carpools (two or more occupants), vanpools, transit, motorcycles, and solo drivers in permitted clean-air vehicles. While only certain motorists can use the DAR, all drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians can use the new pedestrian-friendly East Palomar Street Bridge to cross I-805.

In honor of the East Palomar Street DAR opening, representatives from project partners Caltrans District 11, the San Diego Association of Governments, the City of Chula Vista and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, gathered to commemorate the milestone.

The DAR at East Palomar Street as well as the adjacent Transit Station and Park & Ride are part of Phase 1 of the I-805 South Express Lanes Project—a $1.1 billion effort to create a modern new transportation backbone for San Diego’s South County. The project will provide a connection between East Palomar Street and I-805 HOV for South Bay Rapid when the transit service begins in 2018.

Motorists are reminded that the only solo drivers who may use the East Palomar Street DAR are those in permitted clean-air vehicles. Any motorist using the DAR and/or HOV lanes in violation of these restrictions may be subject to citation and fine by the California Highway Patrol.

