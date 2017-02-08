83-YEAR-OLD KOREAN WAR VET GETS HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA

((San Diego)) It’s graduation day for Norm Johnson. At 83-years old, the former San Diego High School student has waited a long time for this moment and all of the pomp and circumstance that goes with it.

Norm was suppose to graduate in 1951 but joined the air force in 1950 and left for the Korean war. He served as a bodyguard for general MacArthur and a police sergeant leading the investigation into a plane crash that killed 124 us soldiers.

After the war, Norm went on to live a life that was anything but ordinary. He became a publicist and journalist and was able to rub elbows with stars like Elvis Presley and Sammy Davis Jr. As a race car driver he drove alongside Jimmy Dean. He’s also a great grandfather eight times over. But he says one thing was always missing, a high school diploma. It wasn’t until he traveled on an honor flight that he learned about Operation Recognition. The program allows veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam to get an honorary diploma. Amanda Shotsky has the story.