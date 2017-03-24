86 people diagnosed with Zika in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Since 2015, 86 people in the San Diego region have been diagnosed with the Zika virus, while roughly the same number are awaiting test results, according to statistics kept by county health officials.

All but three were acquired while traveling, 31 cases to Mexico; nine to Nicaragua, according to the county of San Diego’s Health and Human Services Agency.

While the spread of Zika first came to the attention of medical authorities in Brazil, only two local cases were directly tied to travel to that South American country.

The data through March 15 showed two cases were sexually transmitted in the San Diego area by someone who had been traveling.

The other was a baby born to a mother who caught the illness while on a trip. No information on the child’s condition was available.

The California Department of Public Health reported 524 Zika infections statewide as of March 17. Of those, 99 involve pregnant women, and five babies have been born with Zika-related birth defects.