900k gallons of sewage spills into El Cajon creek

An estimated 900,000 gallon sewage spill was identified Friday, March 17th at Los Coches Creek near East Sierra Alta Way in unincorporated El Cajon.

The sewage entered the creek after an underground sewer pipe became exposed and significantly damaged during the February 27th storms.

County of San Diego Public Works Crews discovered the pipe Friday morning during a routine infrastructure inspection and controlled the spill by approximately 1 p.m. the same day.

Water quality samples are being collected along Los Coches Creek to evaluate the extent of potential sewage impacts.

The closure will remain in place until samples confirm that the water is no longer impacted from the spill.