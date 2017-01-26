#92Yorkies: More dogs rescued from same hoarding case, 123 dogs total

by Kelsey Meksto

Message from San Diego Humane Society:

Yesterday we learned of more animals that are a part of this hoarding case. It is not unusual for hoarders to hide animals or move them to other locations in a desperate attempt to hold onto something they love.

We might not understand their rationale or actions but our Humane Law Enforcement Officers were able to convince the elderly couple involved to sign legal custody of the additional dogs and some puppies over to us. The total count for the number of dogs rescued thus far is 123: 114 dogs and 9 puppies.