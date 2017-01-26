#92Yorkies: More dogs rescued from same hoarding case, 123 dogs total
Message from San Diego Humane Society:
Yesterday we learned of more animals that are a part of this hoarding case. It is not unusual for hoarders to hide animals or move them to other locations in a desperate attempt to hold onto something they love.
We might not understand their rationale or actions but our Humane Law Enforcement Officers were able to convince the elderly couple involved to sign legal custody of the additional dogs and some puppies over to us. The total count for the number of dogs rescued thus far is 123: 114 dogs and 9 puppies.
Finding the balance between compassion and justice can be difficult in a hoarding case. Our first priority is to rescue the animals in distress and yet we also recognize that a situation like the #92Yorkies rescue involves humans who make choices most of us can’t understand. Social services and medical professionals refer to hoarding cases as manifestations of mental illness.
At San Diego Humane Society, we are not mental health professionals but our teams work closely with social service agencies that are prepared to assist in situations such as the current Yorkie hoarding case.
As first responders, our state-certified Humane Law Enforcement officers undergo extensive training on everything from animal welfare laws to crisis and disaster training to collaboration with social service agencies to help when a situation requires a sympathetic approach.
Please know that although we can’t elaborate fully on the details of this case due to the on-going investigation or speak to the motivations of the actions, we are working very hard to handle this case with sensitivity and compassion. Our mission is to “Inspire Compassion” so we extend this to humans as well as animals. Thank you all for your support and encouragement as we continue traveling this journey of rehabilitation for these dogs. Here are some photos of the dogs and puppies we admitted into our care last night. We will continue keeping you updated on progress with this case and the dogs themselves including when they will be available for adoption. #SDHSRescue#InspireCompassion