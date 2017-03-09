Adaptive traffic signals installed in parts of San Diego create a variety of benefits

(SAN DIEGO) – With the goal of making a smarter and cleaner San Diego for future generations, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer will be joined today by City Councilmember Lorie Zapf and community leaders to tout the successful installation of adaptive traffic signals in the Point Loma and Midway neighborhoods that have significantly improved traffic flow and reduced vehicle stops.

Through a $600,000 state grant, the City of San Diego installed 12 “Adaptive Traffic Systems” along the Rosecrans Street corridor from Midway Drive to Nimitz Boulevard as a quality-of-life improvement for neighborhood residents. These smart traffic signals talk to one another and adjust signals, memorize traffic patterns, improve traffic flow and reduce vehicle stops.

Since being installed last fall, the new traffic signals have reduced travel time by as much as 25 percent and decreased the number of vehicle stops by up to 53 percent during rush hour.