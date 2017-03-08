Alzheimer’s organization to provide free services to thousands of San Diegans

An Updated Look at the Impact of Alzheimer’s Disease – Today’s Public Health Crisis.

It is estimated that there are more than 5.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s today. More than 62,000 of those individual live right here in San Diego.

As the local Alzheimer’s organization on the ground in San Diego, providing free services to thousands of San Diegans every year, we would like to make ourselves available to you to discuss the latest stats and talk about support, information and resources, that we offer FREE to our community.

Here are a few of the major points in the 2017 report with the correlating local stats in blue.

Between 2000 and 2014, there was an 89 percent increase in deaths due to Alzheimer’s.

Deaths from Alzheimer’s, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, nearly doubled during this period, while those from heart disease have declined.

Alzheimer’s disease is the 3rd leading cause of death in San Diego County and in the United States after Heart disease and cancer. 1-in-3 seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another kind of dementia. Typical life expectancy after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis is 8-10 years. Is the only “top 10” cause of death in America that can’t be prevented stopped or slowed.



More than 15 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. In 2016, these caregivers provided an estimated 18.2 billion hours of care valued at over $230 billion.

There are more than 150,000 San Diegans providing unpaid care for an estimated 62,000 people living with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia in San Diego County.

San Diego caregivers provided nearly 161 million hours of unpaid care, valued at nearly $2 billion dollars in 2013.

The work required of all caregivers, including the physical tasks, organization and planning required can lead to increased emotional stress, depression and financial hardships.

In San Diego County, the health care costs to caregivers due to the physical and emotional impact of caregiving were approximately $77.7 million in 2013.

2017 marks the first time total payments for caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementias will surpass a quarter of a trillion dollars.

In San Diego County: Lifetime cost of care for San Diegans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia was estimated to be between $13.5 and $27 billion, depending on length of survival.

In 2013, there were 16,897 hospitalizations with any mention of Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia among San Diego County residents age 55 years and older, accounting for approximately $886 million in direct hospitalization charges.

The average family caring for a relative with Alzheimer’s can expect to spend $215,000 throughout the entire course of the disease ($40,000 for direct costs; $175,000 for indirect costs).

To contact Alzheimer’s San Diego call 858.492.4400 or go to www.alzsd.org