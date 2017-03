***AMBER ALERT UPDATE*** Cathedral City Police have released this recent picture of the stolen vehicle.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Jayden & Carlos Cortes (ages 1 and 2) They are missing after a suspect stole a 2016 White Honda Accord in Cathedral City, CA. License Plate #: 7TJR654. Call 911 if you see this vehicle. ***AMBER ALERT UPDATE*** Cathedral City Police have released this recent picture of the stolen vehicle.