American and Japanese forces are preparing for a joint assault on Camp Pendleton

Exercise marks 12th year of "Iron Fist"

CAMP PENDLETON- American and Japanese forces are preparing for a joint assault on Camp Pendleton. The mock attack is part of a month long exercise called “Iron Fist.”

Japan has been a United States ally for a long time. Two days before iron first got underway US Defense Secretary James Mattis reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to defending Japan including a group of disputed islands which have been claimed by China. Even though Japan is surrounded by water it’s ground self defense force is land locked. Japan is working to develop it’s own amphibious force. The Marines at Camp Pendleton will teach Japanese soldiers how to operate and drive assault amphibious vehicle. The two forces will also share techniques, tactics, and procedures. All of that training leads up to a mock island assault on Camp Pendleton. Military leaders say “Iron Fist” is essential for building bi-lateral operations as well as trust. “We’ve been allies with the Japanese for many years. Each year, and this is the 12th exercise, I think we continue to learn from each other to increase our interoperability and we work on our military to military relationships.”, explains Col. Chandler Nelms.

300 Japanese soldiers are taking part in “Iron Fist”. In addition to military training, “Iron Fist” also goes a long way to help both forces better understand both cultures.