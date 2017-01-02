American Red Cross has a critical blood shortage
|
|Now’s the perfect time. We have an emergency need for blood donations. Shortages may lead to delays in urgent medical care to the most vulnerable patients in EL CAJON, CA and surrounding areas.
As you think of goals for 2017, think big and aim high. Start with a resolution to become a regular blood donor. Step one: give blood this week. It’s a goal you can achieve in less than an hour, and one that can help save up to three lives. Not a bad way to start the year.
As a special thank you for helping during this critical time, when you donate blood between now and January 8, you will receive a special long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt.*
|
Upcoming opportunities to give blood near you:
Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center – 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C, San Diego, 92123
East County Transitional Living Center – 1527 E Main St., El Cajon, 92021 – January 1st from 10 am to 4 pm
El Cajon Heartland Masonic – 695 Ballantyne St., El Cajon, 92021 – January 16th from 1 pm to 7 pm