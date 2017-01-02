American Red Cross has a critical blood shortage

Now’s the perfect time. We have an emergency need for blood donations. Shortages may lead to delays in urgent medical care to the most vulnerable patients in EL CAJON, CA and surrounding areas. As you think of goals for 2017, think big and aim high. Start with a resolution to become a regular blood donor. Step one: give blood this week. It’s a goal you can achieve in less than an hour, and one that can help save up to three lives. Not a bad way to start the year. As a special thank you for helping during this critical time, when you donate blood between now and January 8, you will receive a special long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt.*