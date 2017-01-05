American Red Cross opens evacuation point for those effected by North Park main break

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO, January 5, 2017 — In response to the large early-morning water main break in North Park, the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties has opened a temporary evacuation point at the North Park Rec Center, located at 4044 Idaho St., San Diego, CA 92104.

The local American Red Cross is dedicated to assisting those affected by disasters of all shapes and sizes. We are working closely with local emergency management and our partners to continue coordinating response efforts and help those affected by the water main break.

Please follow the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties on Twitter @SDICRedCross for additional updates.