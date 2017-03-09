Angelica: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 3/9/17

Name: Angelica

Breed: Maltese

Age: 9-years-old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Maltese & More Rescue

Phone: 858-349-5918

Website: http://www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue

This is Angelica’s second time on TV….we’re giving her another chance because sometimes it’s just harder to get someone to adopt a 9-year-old dog. Maltese And More rescue found Angelica at the Hesperia shelter, afraid, withdrawn, and in terrible physical condition. They pulled her from the shelter where she was considered unadoptable, gave her the healthy food, vet care, grooming and love she needed, and just like that, she transformed into the lovable beauty she is today. She’s 7-pounds, and friendly with everyone she meets, including all people, dogs and cats. Her foster mom trained her to use a puppy pad in the house, but she’ll also go outside. She’d love to tag along with you while you’re shopping or running errands. She enjoys going for strolls through the neighborhood and walks very well on a leash. Angelica thrives in a safe, quiet home where she can snuggle with the family. She’s spayed, vaccinated, vet checked and qualifies for the “Senior to Senior” adoption program. That’s where senior citizens can adopt senior dogs for a discounted rate. The easiest way to find your way to their website is to Google Maltese And More Rescue, and you’ll get right to their website where you can fill out an application!

