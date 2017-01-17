Anthony’s Fish Grotto announces its final two weeks!

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – January 17, 2017 – A beacon on San Diego’s Bayfront for an impressive 70 years, Anthony’s Fish Grotto – Embarcadero announced its final two weeks of business will begin on Tuesday, January 17.

Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to stop by for a final fond farewell, exclusive giveaways and more, before the restaurant permanently closes its doors on Tuesday, January 31.

During Anthony’s final two weeks visitors can enjoy a cup of Mama Ghio’s legendary clam chowder for $2.50, with proceeds going to two of Mama’s favorite Charities: Father Joe’s Village and Whispering Winds Family Camp. In addition, diners can register for a drawing in which over $3,500 in $25 dining cards, valid at Anthony’s lakeside location in La Mesa, which will remain open.

A fixture on San Diego’s waterfront since the end of World War II, Catherine “Mama” Ghio opened the original Anthony’s as a 16-seat diner at the old downtown ferry landing in 1946. The restaurant moved to its current location in 1965. Overwhelming success at this location made Anthony’s one of San Diego’s most iconic, visited and recognizable restaurants.

You can follow Anthony’s Fish Grotto on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For additional information about the restaurant or to make reservations, please call (619) 463-0368 or visit anthonysfishgrotto.com.