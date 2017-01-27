Anthony’s Fish Grotto is being forced to close after 70 years on the waterfront

by Jenny Day

Anthony’s Fish Grotto has been a staple along the waterfront for 70 years, but now, there are just four days left of its existence. The location along the Embarcadero will close for good on Tuesday.

The Port of San Diego elected to not renew their lease and now have plans to expand that very popular spot.

“In 1946, the wife of a fisherman used her own recipes to feed a hungry, growing city. Mama Ghio pursued her lifelong dream of opening Anthony’s,” Craig Ghio told me, who is now the owner.

He went on to say, “we’ve been rammed by tuna boats in the fog. The Captain from the Maritime Museum put the bow of the Star of India through that window.”

He’s seen a lot and had more memories to make.

“It’s a memory making place. I’m going to have the fish and chips, no doubt. I can already taste them. I’ve made so many special memories here, sorry – I’m getting choked up,” Laurie Boone said.

People came for the food and view but kept coming back because of the people.

“When someone comes to San Diego from out of town, you bring them here,” Pat Stansbury said.

“I’ve been part of Anthony’s since I was a little kid,” Robert Coates said.

For seven decades, the menu has largely stayed the same and the ingredients used in that famous fish batter go to the grave.

“Once you’re born you have to swear to never tell the batter or chowder recipe!” Craig said laughing.

It was last year when the Port of San Diego decided it was time for a facelift. Several developers proposed plans, including Anthony’s. They were willing to cough up 12 million bucks for a renovation – but in the end, the Port decided to take the space in a different direction.

“I still feel perplexed why the port wouldn’t honor history and tradition – unlike Spanos, we were willing to put our own money up and we wanted to stay in San Diego.”

The transformation will include another popular chain; Brigantine and Miguel’s, dockside dining, a coffee and gelato shop and more.

It will likely hold the next 70 years of success but it’s always hard to say goodbye.

“The Port said this is a world class location that deserves a world class operation. I’m going excuse me? Who do they think made this location world class?” Ghio added.

The La Mesa location will remain open.

After the doors close Tuesday, Ghio said the staff will have a drink and toast to a good long run.