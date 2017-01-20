Anthony’s Fish Grotto thanking customers for 70 years on downtown waterfront

by Audra Stafford

A longtime fixture on the downtown waterfront will soon be closing its doors.

Anthony’s Fish Grotto has been at its current location along the Embarcadero since the 1960s. The original opened in 1946, as a 16-seat diner at the old downtown ferry landing. Over the last seven decades, Anthony’s has become one of San Diego’s most iconic restaurants. But its lease expires January 31, and the Port of San Diego wants to redevelop the prime piece of bayfront real estate it occupies.

“It’s been quite a bit of sadness,” said Anthony’s CEO Craig Ghio. “The comment I heard like four times last night is well, there’s a lot of people that don’t like Dean Spanos right now, but we really don’t like the Port Commission, because they’re taking away another piece of the history and the fabric of what San Diego’s been all about.”

Just last month, the Brigantine Restaurant Group received final approval from the Port to build a new two-story dining complex, with three restaurants, a public viewing deck and a dock-and-dine facility. The $13 million “Portside Pier” project is expected to open sometime next year.

During Anthony’s final two weeks visitors can enjoy a cup of Mama Ghio’s legendary clam chowder for $2.50, with proceeds going to two of Mama’s favorite Charities: Father Joe’s Village and Whispering Winds Family Camp. In addition, diners can register for a drawing in which over $3,500 in $25 dining cards, valid at Anthony’s lakeside location in La Mesa, which will remain open.

“A big thank you to San Diego. I mean, again, with all humility and all gratitude, our family, all we can say is wow, it’s been a great 70 years here on the waterfront,” Ghio said.