Armed homeowner opens fire and kills gunman during break-in at home in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, CA — San Diego County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for an armed suspect involved in a deadly shooting after a break-in at a home in Lemon Grove. This happened shortly before 2:00 this morning at a home on Edding Drive near Mount Vernon.

One of the two intruders was shot and killed inside the house by the homeowner. And a young man who lived in the house was shot by one of the suspects, he’s recovering in the hospital this afternoon. We still don’t know why, or what – if any – relationship they had with people living at this address.

Twenty-two year old Francisco Suarez, Jr. who was shot and lives in the home with his father is expected to survive. Meanwhile, detectives say there is an armed individual out there who they consider dangerous.