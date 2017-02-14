Armed man inside Pacific Beach home with possible hostage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego police were sent today to a Pacific Beach home where a possibly armed man may have holed up with a hostage.

Someone called for help shortly before 8 a.m. and told police the suspect was holding a “friend” against her will inside a residence in the 3900 block of Sequoia Street and possibly had a gun, according to San Diego police.

Authorities said officers at the scene had broken down the perimeter around the home by 9:20 a.m., but it was not immediately clear whether the incident ended with the suspect’s arrest.