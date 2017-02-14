Armed man inside Pacific Beach home with possible hostage

Kelsey Meksto

 

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego police were sent today to a Pacific Beach home where a possibly armed man may have holed up with a hostage.

Someone called for help shortly before 8 a.m. and told police the suspect was holding a “friend” against her will inside a residence in the 3900 block of Sequoia Street and possibly had a gun, according to San Diego police.

Authorities said officers at the scene had broken down the perimeter around the home by 9:20 a.m., but it was not immediately clear whether the incident ended with the suspect’s arrest.

More from CW6

Power out in parts of coastal San Diego
Mount Hope robbery
El Cajon swat over, boy safe, suspect dead
Home invasion in Pacific Beach