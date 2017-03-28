Baby born with Zika virus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – County health officials today reiterated an advisory

for pregnant women to avoid traveling to areas where the mosquito-borne Zika

virus is present, following disclosure of the first birth in the San Diego area

of a baby suffering from the related birth defect known as microcephaly.

The county Health and Human Services Agency reported that the mother was

infected with the Zika virus while traveling in a country where the illness

is common. Details about when or where the baby was born, or the infant’s

current condition, were not released because of privacy concerns.

The birth was reported by City News Service last week after it was made

known in county health documents.

“Pregnant women who must travel to one of these areas should strictly

follow steps to prevent mosquito bites and speak with a health care provider

upon return,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer.

According to health officials, the Zika virus affects prenatal brain

development. The result is microcephaly, in which the brain and head are

smaller than normal.

A report released last week by the UC San Diego School of Medicine found

that microcephaly babies in Brazil faced symptoms like immobility and

curvature of the joints, a shortening and hardening of the hands and poor

positioning of feet, severely abnormal muscle tension and contraction, poor or

delayed response to visual stimuli and excitability, brain calcification, and

underdevelopment of the brainstem and cerebellum.

The study, involving the study of 83 children with congenital Zika

infections, found that while the severity of brain damage and other problems

were variable, victims were likely to be disabled throughout their lives.

As of March 24, the HHSA has confirmed 87 travel-associated cases of

Zika infection among San Diego County residents, but all were travel-related.

Of those sickened, 31 went to Mexico and nine to Nicaragua, according to HHSA

data.

Only two were directly tied to Brazil, the country where Zika first

gained worldwide attention last year.

No local mosquito transmitted cases of Zika have occurred in California,

though limited local transmission has occurred in Florida and Texas,

according to the agency.

The disease can also be sexually transmitted. The HHSA recommended that

sexually active adults who travel to areas with Zika should use condoms or

other barriers to avoid getting or passing virus, even after they return home.

Couples planning pregnancy should speak with a health care provider

about a safe length of time to wait before trying to get pregnant, according to

health officials.

HHSA advised anyone who develops symptoms of Zika infection after travel

to seek medical care.