Bail hearing for Tijuana City Councilman delayed until Jan. 3

Luis Torres Santillan is being charged along with 20-others in money laundering scheme

by John Carroll

Tijuana City Councilman Luis Torres Santillan will have to stay in jail in San Diego until January 3rd to find out if his $5 million bail will be reduced. On Wednesday, a San Diego judge agrred to postpone a bail review hearing.

21-people in all are charged in the money laundering scheme. On Wednesday, Torres Santillan appeared in court with several other defendants. Three of them were granted reduced bail, but Torres and four others won’t know until the new year is their bails will be reduced.

Torres has only been in office since December 1st. But his career may be over now that he faces some very serious charges. We know he faces 10-counts involving money laundering but beyond that we don’t know much about the charges because, at this point, they are under seal.

“I’m not at liberty to discuss the investigation at this time. It is ongoing and as I mentioned earlier, there was little information provided in open court. So once that changes we’ll be able to talk about the specifics of the cases in more detail, but as of now I’m not able to do that. I’m sorry,” said Deputy District Attorney John Dunn.

Torres’ San Diego attorney, Anthony Colombo, said the charges against his client are baseless. “The District Attorney’s office, their allegation is that there were illicit proceeds, the proceeds being derived from illegal activity in Mexico being smuggled into the United States and then deposited into banks in the United States and then being wired back into Mexico. I can tell you from my client that absolutely did not happen,” Colombo said.

Torres comes from a prominent Tijuana family. The family business, Diamond Products, imports rice, beans and lentils from different parts of the world and then sells them in Mexico. In his position on the Tijuana City Council, Torres is in charge of the Commission on Public Security.

Many of the defendants, including Torres, have dual citizenship and are considered flight risks. The others are a combination of U.S. citizens and Mexican nationals.