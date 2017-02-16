Balboa crash leaves one seriously injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A collision at an intersection in Balboa Park left the driver of one vehicle with serious injuries and a passenger in the other less severely injured, San Diego police said today.

A northbound vehicle that was not directly involved in the crash at Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday had stopped at a yellow light to allow a southbound Suzuki vehicle to turn left. The driver of a Ford F-350 that had been behind the first vehicle maneuvered around it and the

pickup truck collided with the Suzuki, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The force of the collision ripped off the back end of the Suzuki and caused the pickup truck to overturn, Buttle said.

Buttle said the truck’s driver suffered a serious leg injury and a passenger in the Suzuki had minor complaints of pain.

Two other vehicles that were not involved in the crash sustained minor damage from the debris.