Balboa Park Conservancy won award for excellence in nonprofit governance

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The University of San Diego announced today that the Balboa Park Conservancy won its award for excellence in nonprofit governance.

The conservancy, which has been operating for six years, raises private funds for improvements, operates the Balboa Park Visitors Center, puts on the annual December Nights festival and works on future plans for the 1,200-acre property near downtown.

The Kaleidoscope Award, issued by USD’s Nonprofit and Philanthropic Institute in the School of Leadership and Education Sciences, honored the conservancy for its commitment to board governance and the variety of duties and efforts undertaken by officials.

“Upon hearing that we received the Kaleidoscope Award, many emotions surfaced — delight, amazement, validation,” said Carol Chang, the conservancy’s board chair.

“Collectively we are honored to be selected and recognized by receiving such a prestigious accolade,” Chang said. “Five years ago a diverse group of trustees came together with the belief that the co