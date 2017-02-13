Barry: Monday’s Adoption Pet 2/13/17

Name: Barry

Breed: Poodle/Bichon

Age: 2 years old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Phone: (619)-977-3593

Website: ARWOB.org

It’s not too late to find your perfect Valentine! Barry would be an excellent candidate if you’re looking for unconditional love. He’s only been with Animal Rescuers Without Borders for 2 weeks, and because they didn’t have an open foster home for him, he was stuck in boarding for most of that time. This Bichon/Poodle mix is just 16-pounds and loves other dogs and children. His foster family is crate training him, but we don’t yet know how he is with cats. He likes to ride in a car, and is a happy boy. He was relinquished by a family who no longer wanted him, so they kept him on their patio full time. He’d been ignored for so long, his Christmas sweater was intertwined with his fur. The matts were pulling so hard on his skin that it caused permanent scarring…but with time, his fur will grow back. If you’d like to meet Barry and 15 other wonderful dogs and cats, join them at the Petsmart adoption event in Clairemont this Saturday from 11 to 1. They’ll have everything from seniors to puppies, and labs to poodles. Go to ARWOB.org for more information.

