Behind ‘One Ocean,’ the Shamu Show at SeaWorld

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – Since 1966 millions of SeaWorld visitors have been thrilled by the killer whale shows at Shamu Stadium, but few have the chance to get backstage to see how it all comes together.

Every show at SeaWorld is the product of years of hard work and passion from producers and trainers to the stars of the show.

“As a little girl it was my dream to work with animals. So, every day I come to work, I am living out that dream,” said Kristi Burtis, animal training supervisor at SeaWorld.

Trainers share a special bond with the whales. They spend years developing that relationship and most of it happens off stage and behind the big screen inside Shamu Stadium.

“The trainers are communicating with each individual whale, and the trainers will understand that there is a script, but that is just an outline for the trainers to follow. What is more important is that, we are consistently observing the animals and their behavior and there might be a part in the presentation that we want to send a particular behavior, but the script won’t dictate that behavior,” said Burtis.

While the audience enjoys the music, which, by the way, the orcas cannot hear, trainers backstage are running through a string of several behaviors and prepping the animals for their moments under the spotlight. The shows, as I found out, are about more than just entertainment.

“Our goal in a presentation is exercise so, these are opportunities to not only show off the athleticism of the animal, but it’s really an opportunity for the animal to display a lot of different behaviors that meet our exercise requirements for the animals,” she said.

Trainers start their day early to prepare the food for all of SeaWorld’s animals including hundreds of pounds of fish for the killer whales. Each animal has a very specific diet they receive every day that keeps them energetic and happy.

“You know the best way to correlate this is to a professional athlete. I think most people don’t really thing about what they are eating and how often they are eating throughout the day. Well, we are thinking about that just like a professional athlete. We understand the nutritional requirements for our animals and then we are breaking up the amount of food throughout the entire day,” she said.

Trainers have thirty pounds of fish to reward each orca during a show, but that’s not the only type of re-enforcement available.

“We have a lot of second re-enforcers which are behaviors or re-enforcements that are condition meaning we teach the animals to find other things rewarding because food is only valuable if the animal is hungry,” said Burtis.

Those secondary reinforcements include ice-cubes, toys and rub downs, which seem to be their favorite. Trainers say these massive creatures are very observant and swim to the glass before every show to see all the guests coming in to visit.

“I want them to be entertained while they are out there and I want them to come away from the presentation and seeing these animals with a greater appreciation about the killer whale and learning how they can affect their counter parts in the wild,” she said.

“One ocean” uses 7 trainers per show plus plenty of producers and crew to keep things moving along.

When all eleven orcas are involved, extra trainers and staff come on board to help out.

