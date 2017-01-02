Behind the scenes with orca trainers: Shamu Show ends Sunday

by Jenny Day

How does this sound for a day job?

Instead of a cubicle – you have a stage, surrounded by six million gallons of salt water. No demanding clients or unhappy customers, just a few tons of killer whale.

The decades of success and excitement from Shamu and his friends wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and skill of the SeaWorld training staff.

Shamu first came on the SeaWorld scene in 1966. Dozens of whales have followed in his footsteps, keeping the wonder and excitement alive for millions of SeaWorld visitors.

“I fell in love with it. There’s something magical about it,” Missy Zderadicka said, who is one of SeaWorld’s orca trainers. Her colleague Lindy Donahue added, that at five-years-old, she took a trip, saw a female trainer, and that was it for her. “I was mesmerized by them and wanted to learn more,” Kristi Burtis said, who works with Missy and Lindy.

The lucky few who made it here to the pinnacle of their profession all started out as one of those little kids in the front row. Their deep passion for these animals growing from the minute they saw their first show.

“Growing up, it was such a strong goal, I found out everything I needed to become a trainer. CPR, scuba, First-Aid, college degree, strong swimmer, spending time on stage – so I did a lot of theater growing up,” Lindy said. “At nine, I worked the rest of my life to be here at SeaWorld,” Missy added.

And they have all learned the reality far exceeds the dream.

“I am so incredibly proud of what I do and have done, so I would tell my younger self you did it,” Kristi said, while holding back tears. Lindy was also emotional as she said, “Prepare for the adventure of a lifetime. I would tell my younger self that you will have the best days and the most challenging days working with animals, but going home, I know I’m making a difference.” “You really can do something that you really believe in if you put your mind to it, and a lot of hard work,” Missy added, while also holding back tears.

Lindy, Kristi, and Missy have all been trainers for nearly two decades. They were part of the generation who did their work going into the water with the whales.

“It was a different time; it was a lot of fun. I feel so blessed and fortunate to have those in my memories, but it’s good to be moving forward with safety and research,” Lindy said.

As the “One Ocean” show transforms into “Orca Encounter” the trainer’s role won’t change all that much.

“When they do something good, they’re going to hear this whistle and get a lot of attention and love for doing that behavior. We give zero attention for undesired behavior,” Lindy said.

The focus will move away from showmanship though, and be more about educating people on their underwater world.

“Change is growth. It will be stimulating for them to do something different. I’m excited about Orca Encounter,” Missy said. Lindy added, “We’re going to be displaying the natural behaviors for our guests.” And while that means no more hours spent getting jumps, flips and twists just right, the relationship between trainer and orca will remain critical going forward.

“Our largest whale is just under 10,000 pounds and eats just under 200 pounds of fish every day,” Lindy said. “They find interacting with us fun – rewarding – much like your pet that wants to play with you,” Kristi said.

For these former fans turned trainers, they know Shamu and all of the creatures who have followed, will forever have a place in history, and in children’s hearts and dreams.

