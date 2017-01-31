Bill would make California a “sanctuary state”

If passed, measure would force San Diego to become a so-called "sanctuary city"

by John Carroll

Less than a week after President Trump issued an order threatening to cut off funds from so-called “sanctuary cities,” California lawmakers are fighting back. A bill moved through a State Senate committee on Tuesday that would in essence make California a “sanctuary state.” Some San Diego lawmakers aren’t happy about that.

Trump’s order said some federal grants would be withdrawn from cities that bar officials from communicating with the Feds about a person’s immigration status.

Right now, some of California’s largest cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento forbid local police from passing along the immigration status of people who are arrested, to federal authorities and that’s what makes them “sanctuary cities.”

But the state’s second-largest city, San Diego is just the opposite. Both San Diego P.D. and the Sheriff’s Department work with federal immigration authorities.

San Diego representative Todd Gloria said Trump’s order is forcing the state to act. “We want to stay true to our values of inclusivity and to prioritize local law enforcement rather than turning over our local taxpayer dollars for immigration enforcement,” he told CW6 from his Sacramento office.

Those who support the proposed California measure also say allowing or forcing local police to share information about who’s legal will make it harder to solve crimes. They say sources will dry up if people feel they might be deported for cooperating with police.

But San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer disagrees. In a statement, he said in part: “San Diego is not a sanctuary city and it never has been. The San Diego Police Department works to protect all members of the community, regardless of their immigration status because everyone deserves to feel safe. However, if someone commits a crime, they will be held accountable whether or not they are a citizen and we will continue to cooperate with federal authorities.”

“Turning our local police departments into immigration enforcement, these are all bad things that everyone, it doesn’t matter what political stripe you are, should push back against,” Gloria said.

If the President follows through on his threat to withhold federal dollars, making California what amounts to a sanctuary state could cost tens of millions of dollars, several million here in San Diego alone.

But Gloria said the issue is more important than money. “Our values are not up for sale and while they can try and extort money from us in order to us to take a large segment of our communities, people who are contributing and in many cases paying taxes and throw them under the bus, we’re saying we just won’t do that.”

The measure next moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee.