Bird’s eye-view of the soon-to-be eagle parents!

by Kelsey Meksto

Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Harriett the eagle and her partner, “M15,” are awaiting the hatching of their two eaglets. The eggs were laid around Thanksgiving, on November 22 and November 25, with incubation taking about 35 days.

Nestled in the branches of a slash pine tree, their cozy nest is a lofty 60 feet above the ground. This is the second hatching for the pair since 2015, and the fifth for Harriett. Over 16 million people tuned in to watch Harriett and her first partner, Ozzie, raise their first pair of eaglets!

While eagles do mate for life, if one partner dies, the other will not hesitate to find a new partner to bond with. Ozzie passed away in 2015 after sustaining injuries fighting another eagle.

Once the eaglets are hatched, they will stay in the nest for 12-14 weeks until they are ready for to “fledge,” or stretch their wings for their first flight.

“Eagles are wild birds and anything can happen in the wild. The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera (SWFEC) does not interfere or intervene and allows nature to take its course. You will see life and you might see death, but this is nature at her finest.”

