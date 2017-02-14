BJ’s to honor unsung heroes on Random Acts of Kindness Day with lunch

BJ’s team members nationwide are giving back to their communities by delivering meals to 188 local fire and police stations as part of their Buy A Hero A Beer℠ program

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) announced that team members from its 188 BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® locations nationwide will deliver a special “thank you” lunch to first responders on National Random Acts of Kindness Day this Friday.

On Feb. 17, BJ’s team members will deliver menu favorites to nearby police stations, firehouses and emergency dispatch centers. The coordinated nationwide effort represents the company’s ongoing commitment to honor first responders who serve our communities every day.

“This is the least we can do to give back to the men and women who work around the clock to keep us safe,” said Greg Trojan, President and CEO of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. “Last fall, we made a pledge to recognize the unsung heroes who may not make headlines, but who deserve a ‘thank you’ for serving our communities every day. We created the Buy a Hero a BeerSM program to allow our customers to join us in that mission.”

Friday’s Random Acts of Kindness Day deliveries are an extension of BJ’s Buy a Hero a BeerSM program. For $6, anyone over the age of 21 may contribute a pint of BJ’s craft beer (or BJ’s handcrafted soda), which can then be redeemed by a firefighter, police officer or EMT at any BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® nationwide. Since the launch of the Buy a Hero a BeerSM program on Nov. 17, more than 11,000 pints have been contributed.

“The generosity from our customers has been astounding,” Trojan added. “They are helping to make sure our heroes are recognized and rewarded, not just on National Random Acts of Kindness Day, but every day.”

Each BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® has identified a local police station, firehouse or dispatch center that will receive a lunch delivery on Friday. For more information about the food drop taking place in your community, please contact Lauren Hendeles at 602-750-5934 or lauren@hendelcontent.com.