Blondi: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 3/2/17

Name: Blondi

Breed: Great Pyrenees Mix

Age: 7 Months Old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Great Pyrenees Association of Southern California

Contact: Kimberly Keller (619) 517-7505

Website & Application: http://www.greatpyrrescue.org/

Blondi is a 7-month-old, Great Pyrenees born at the shelter & rescued by Great Pyrenees Association of SoCal. She’s been with her foster family in Encinitas for 3 weeks and they’re so proud of the progress she’s made in this short time. Blondi is still very shy and needs a lot of love and affection to build her confidence. Another dog in the home is a must, because she’s very comfortable with other dogs, especially large ones, and she had no food aggression at all. Once she’s comfortable she’s so much fun!! Her favorite thing to do is race around the yard with something in her mouth…like a pair of your socks. Her favorite toy is a squeaky rubber chicken. She needs a loving, patient person or family who’s willing to work and spend time with her to build her trust, and work on her house-training. She’s already crate-trained, and super smart and learns quickly. She starting to enjoy car rides, and will jump in and out the car all by herself. She really loves to go for hikes, and loves to run. If you’re interested in Blondi, or one of many other adoptable Great Pyrs, fill out an application at GreatPyrRescue.org or call Kimberly at (619) 517-7505.

