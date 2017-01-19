Blossom: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 1/19/17

by Kelsey Meksto

Name: Blossom

Breed: Dachshund/Terrier mix

Age: 4 month old puppy

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Phone: 619-977-3593

Website: ARWOB.org

Blossom is a Dachshund/Terrier mix puppy. When she and her sisters were pulled from a local shelter, they were nicknamed the Powder Puff girls. Fortunately for them, Blossom’s sisters have both been adopted, and now we’re hoping it’s Blossom’s turn. Blossom is just 4-months old and has the potential to reach 15-pounds. In addition to being adorable on the outside, she has an amazing personality and she’s friendly and gentle with everyone and everything she meets. While in her foster home, Blossom has been crate trained and she’s very good in the car. Of course, she’s still a puppy, so ideally she needs a family with someone who has the time and patience to continue her indoor housetraining. You may notice that she has one blue eye and one blackish-brown colored eye which makes her even more unique. If you’re interested in meeting this sweet pup, please contact Animal Rescuers Without Borders. You can go directly to their website at ARWOB.org to fill out an adoption application. If she’s still around by then, she’ll also be featured at the Cupids & Canines MEGA Adoption Event at Grossmont Center on February 12th, so mark your calendar.

SAN DIEGO ANIMAL SUPPORT FOUNDATION

www.SDShelters.org

Join Us On Facebook!!

Guidestar Link